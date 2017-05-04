P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

BAYANINV announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 03 May 2017
Bayan Investment Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 3, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016. Extraordinary General meeting was not held due to insufficient quorum.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
