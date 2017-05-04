P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALQURAIN announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 03 May 2017
Board of Directors of Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co approved, on May 3, 2017, the financial results of year ended on March 31, 2017 and recommended to distribute 11 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Qurain Petrochemical Industries Co ALQURAIN    04 May 2017      330.00     -5.00
