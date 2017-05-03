P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALRAI commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 02 May 2017
Alrai Media Group Company commences, effective May 8, 2017, distribution of cash dividends for 2016 over registered shareholders as of April 26, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Alrai Media Group Company ALRAI    03 May 2017      140.00     -6.00
Advertisement
More News of ALRAI
ALRAI commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 02 May 2017
ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
ALRAI holds a General meeting on April 26, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2017
ALRAI holds a Board meeting on January 26, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ALRAI (KSE) - 24 Oct 2016
ALRAI's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 21 Jul 2016
ALRAI's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
ALRAI distributes the dividends as of April 25, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
ALRAI holds a General meeting on April 14, 2016 (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center