P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
REAM commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 02 May 2017
Real Estate Asset Management Co commences, effective May 8, 2017, distribution of cash dividends over shareholders through Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Real Estate Asset Management Co REAM    30 Apr 2017      285.00     15.00
Advertisement
More News of REAM
REAM commences dividend distribution effective May 8, 2017 (KSE) - 02 May 2017
REAM holds a General meeting on April 23, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
REAM holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Feb 2017
REAM's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
REAM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 31 May 2016
REAM's new BOD (KSE) - 31 May 2016
REAM holds its AGM and EGM on May 30, 2016 (KSE) - 29 May 2016
REAM's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
REAM replaces two BOD members (KSE) - 21 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for REAM (KSE) - 02 Mar 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center