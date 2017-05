NAFAIS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017 (KSE) Date: 02 May 2017 Nafais Holding Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 21, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016, elect a Board Member to replace resigned one and reduce excessive capital by KD 10 Mill to become KD 32,129,651. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.