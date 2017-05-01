P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 01 May 2017
Jazeera Airways Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 30, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:
Mr. Marwan Marzoug Boudi - Chairman
Mr. Marzoug Jassem Marzoug Boudi - Deputy Chairman
Mr. Ahmad Abdullah - Member
Mr. Hani Muhammad Shawki Youness - Member
Mr. Suhail Kamel Hemssi - Member
Jazeera Airways Co. JAZEERA    01 May 2017      520.00     -30.00
