JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 01 May 2017 Jazeera Airways Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 30, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Marwan Marzoug Boudi - Chairman

Mr. Marzoug Jassem Marzoug Boudi - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Ahmad Abdullah - Member

Mr. Hani Muhammad Shawki Youness - Member

Mr. Suhail Kamel Hemssi - Member

