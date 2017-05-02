P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AAYAN announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 01 May 2017
Aayan Leasing and Investment Company announced results of General meeting held on May 1, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016 and elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Aayan Leasing and Investment Company AAYAN    02 May 2017      48.50     -0.50
