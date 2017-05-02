ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 30 Apr 2017 Alrai Media Group Company announced results of General meeting held on April 26, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Mr. Jassem Marzoug Boudi - Chairman

Mr. Youssef Ahmad Al Jalahma - Deputy Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Yagoub Saleh Al Sharhan - Member

Mr. Muhammad Abdllah Al Gomaah - Member

Mr. Adel Muhammad Al Sumeit - Member