ALRAI announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 Apr 2017
Alrai Media Group Company announced results of General meeting held on April 26, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:
Mr. Jassem Marzoug Boudi - Chairman
Mr. Youssef Ahmad Al Jalahma - Deputy Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Yagoub Saleh Al Sharhan - Member
Mr. Muhammad Abdllah Al Gomaah - Member
Mr. Adel Muhammad Al Sumeit - Member
More » Alrai Media Group Company ALRAI    02 May 2017      146.00     -10.00
