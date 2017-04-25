P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MUBARRAD commences dividend distribution effective May 3, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 30 Apr 2017
Mubarrad Transport Co. commences, effective May 3, 2017, distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of April 19, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Mubarrad Transport Co. MUBARRAD    25 Apr 2017      79.00     1.00
More News of MUBARRAD
MUBARRAD announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
MUBARRAD announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 07 Mar 2017
MUBARRAD holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for MUBARRAD (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
MUBARRAD's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 01 May 2016
MUBARRAD announces revised Board list (KSE) - 03 Apr 2016
MUBARRAD distributes the dividends as of April 4, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Mar 2016
MUBARRAD's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 24 Mar 2016
MUBARRAD holds its AGM on March 24, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Mar 2016
