TAM commences dividend distribution effective May 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 30 Apr 2017
Tamdeen Real Estate Company commences, effective May 4, 2017, distribution of cash dividends over shareholders at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of TAM
TAM commences dividend distribution effective May 4, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
TAM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
TAM holds a General meeting on April 25, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
TAM announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 14 Mar 2017
TAM obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 27 Nov 2016
TAM holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
TAM commences grant share distribution effective June 2, 2016 (KSE) - 26 May 2016
TAM distributes the dividends as of May 19, 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
TAM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 11 May 2016
TAM's new BOD (KSE) - 11 May 2016
