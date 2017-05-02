P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SPEC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 Apr 2017
Specialities Group Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on April 30, 2017. Shareholders approved non distribution of dividends for financial year 2016. Shareholders also approved to fully write off Accumulated Losses as of December 31, 2016 being KD 4,355,901 using full balance of Optional and Legal reserves as well as KD 1,901,019 of Premium. Shareholders also elected Mr. Soliman Nabil Khalaf Bin Salama as a Complementary Board Member.
More » Specialities Group Holding Co. SPEC    02 May 2017      87.00     -1.00
