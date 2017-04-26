P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MUNTAZAHAT commences dividend distribution effective May 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 30 Apr 2017
Kuwait Resorts Company commences, effective May 4, 2017, distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of day of holding General meeting.
More » Kuwait Resorts Company MUNTAZAHAT    26 Apr 2017      81.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of MUNTAZAHAT
MUNTAZAHAT commences dividend distribution effective May 4, 2017 (KSE) - 30 Apr 2017
MUNTAZAHAT announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 22 Feb 2017
MUNTAZAHAT's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 20 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for MUNTAZAHAT (KSE) - 09 May 2016
MUNTAZAHAT distributes the dividends as of May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
MUNTAZAHAT announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 12 Apr 2016
MUNTAZAHAT holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 12, 2016 (KSE) - 27 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for MUNTAZAHAT (KSE) - 23 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for MUNTAZAHAT (KSE) - 05 Nov 2015
MUNTAZAHAT holds its BOD meeting on November 4, 2015 (KSE) - 03 Nov 2015
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center