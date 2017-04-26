NAPESCO holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 17, 2017 (KSE) Date: 26 Apr 2017 National Petroleum Services Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 17, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 80 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 73.58 grant shares for each 100 share. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders shall also elect Board Members for next 3-year round.