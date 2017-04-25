P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MARIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 9, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 25 Apr 2017
Contracting and Marine Services Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 9, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and change the legal entity of the company from Public Shareholding to Closed Shareholding.
More » Contracting and Marine Services Co. MARIN    25 Apr 2017      60.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MARIN
MARIN announces resignation of General Manager (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
MARIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 9, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
MARIN sets date of final withdrawal from KSE (KSE) - 06 Feb 2017
MARIN obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE) - 08 Jan 2017
MARIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Nov 2016
MARIN holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
MARIN announces recommendation to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 20 Oct 2016
MARIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
MARIN commences dividend distribution effective May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
MARIN's new BOD (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center