P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MARIN announces resignation of General Manager (KSE)
Date: 25 Apr 2017
Contracting and Marine Services Co. accepted resignation of General Manager Mr. Ahmad Mahmoud Eissa Al Ossfour effective May 2, 2017.
More » Contracting and Marine Services Co. MARIN    25 Apr 2017      60.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MARIN
MARIN announces resignation of General Manager (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
MARIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 9, 2017 (KSE) - 25 Apr 2017
MARIN sets date of final withdrawal from KSE (KSE) - 06 Feb 2017
MARIN obtains approval to voluntarily withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE) - 08 Jan 2017
MARIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 17 Nov 2016
MARIN holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2016
MARIN announces recommendation to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 20 Oct 2016
MARIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
MARIN commences dividend distribution effective May 1, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
MARIN's new BOD (KSE) - 24 Apr 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center