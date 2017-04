KFOUC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 14, 2017 (KSE) Date: 23 Apr 2017 Kuwait Foundry Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 14, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share and elect a Complementary Board Member. Shareholders shall also discuss raising number of Board Members from 5 to 6 Members. Clause (13) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.