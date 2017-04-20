BIIHC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 20 Apr 2017 Boubyan International Industries Holding Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on April 20, 2017. Shareholders approved to write off accumulated losses using full balance of legal reserve amounting to KD 3,830,981 and reduce capital from KD 30 Mill to KD 15 Mill to write off accumulated losses as of July 31, 2016. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly as well as a number of other clauses.