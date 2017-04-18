P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MARKAZ announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Apr 2017
Kuwait Financial Centre announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 19, 2017. Shareholders approved all items on agenda.
More News of MARKAZ
MARKAZ announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
MARKAZ holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
MARKAZ announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 09 Mar 2017
MARKAZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 23 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MARKAZ (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
MARKAZ's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 15 May 2016
MARKAZ commences dividend distribution effective May 17, 2016 (KSE) - 12 May 2016
MARKAZ announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 09 May 2016
MARKAZ holds its AGM and EGM on May 9, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
MARKAZ distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2016
