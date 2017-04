CLEANING holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 18, 2017 (KSE) Date: 19 Apr 2017 National Cleaning Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 18, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect new Board Members. Shareholders shall also amend a number of clauses of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute.