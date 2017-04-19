P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IPG announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Apr 2017
Independent Petroleum Group Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 19, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 30 Fils cash dividends per share. Shareholders also approved to increase capital by 23.749% from KD 15,225,000 to KD 18,840,000 through issuance of 36,157,500 shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils and a premium of 200 Fils to be allocated to registered shareholders as of one day prior to calling up increase. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
