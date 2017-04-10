P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 16 Apr 2017
Advanced Technology Company holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 15 Fils cash dividends per share and amend Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute of the company.
More News of ATC
ATC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 18, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
ATC distributes the dividends as of May 22, 2016 (KSE) - 18 May 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ATC (KSE) - 09 May 2016
ATC commences dividend distribution effective May 18, 2016 (KSE) - 09 May 2016
ATC holds a General meeting on May 9, 2016 (KSE) - 26 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ATC (KSE) - 04 Apr 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ATC (KSE) - 17 Nov 2015
ATC holds a Board meeting on November 12, 2015 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2015
ATC announces Board changes (KSE) - 07 Sep 2015
ATC holds its BOD meeting on August 12, 2015 (KSE) - 11 Aug 2015
