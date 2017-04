CGC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 15, 2017 (KSE) Date: 16 Apr 2017 Combined Group Contracting Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 15, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 20 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 bonus shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.