P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GFC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 13 Apr 2017
Gulf Franchising Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders shall also add a new clause to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares under number 54.
More » Gulf Franchising Holding Co. GFC    13 Apr 2017      65.00     2.00
Advertisement
More News of GFC
GFC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Apr 2017
GFC holds a Board meeting on November 15, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for GFC (KSE) - 11 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for GFC (KSE) - 16 May 2016
GFC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 May 2016
GFC holds its AGM on May 2, 2016 (KSE) - 14 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for GFC (KSE) - 13 Mar 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for GFC (KSE) - 19 Nov 2015
GFC holds its BOD meeting on November 12, 2015 (KSE) - 10 Nov 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for GFC (KSE) - 16 Aug 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center