GFC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE) Date: 13 Apr 2017 Gulf Franchising Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 3, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect Board Members for next 3-year round. Shareholders shall also add a new clause to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares under number 54.