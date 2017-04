SPEC holds a General meeting on April 30, 2017 (KSE) Date: 13 Apr 2017 Specilities Group Holding Co. holds a General meeting on April 30, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss writing off full balance of Accumulated Losses Account amounting to KD 4,355,901 as of December 31, 2016. Shareholders shall also discuss recommendation not to distribute dividends for financial year 2016 and elect a Complementary Board Member.