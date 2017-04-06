P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MHC commences dividend distribution effective April 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 06 Apr 2017
Al-Mowasat Health Care Co. commences, effective April 11, 2017, distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of April 2, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Al-Mowasat Health Care Co. MHC    06 Apr 2017      385.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MHC
MHC commences dividend distribution effective April 11, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Apr 2017
MHC obtains approval to withdraw from Kuwait Stock Exchange (KSE) - 23 Mar 2017
MHC holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Mar 2017
MHC postpones General meeting to December 19, 2016 (KSE) - 01 Dec 2016
MHC holds a General meeting on December 8, 2016 (KSE) - 20 Nov 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for MHC (KSE) - 23 Oct 2016
MHC announces refusal of request to voluntarily withdraw from KSE (KSE) - 28 Aug 2016
MHC's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 26 Jul 2016
MHC's new BOD (KSE) - 01 May 2016
MHC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 21 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center