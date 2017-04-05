P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

PCEM commences dividend distribution effective April 6, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 06 Apr 2017
Kuwait Portland Cement Company commences, effective April 6, 2017, distribution of 80 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of March 28, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Kuwait Portland Cement Company PCEM    05 Apr 2017      1000.00     20.00
