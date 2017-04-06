P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ACICO announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 06 Apr 2017
ACICO Industries Co announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 6, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 15 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 5 grant shares for each 100 shares. Capital shall be increased and Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
ACICO Industries Co ACICO    06 Apr 2017      305.00     0.00
