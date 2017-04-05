IPG holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (KSE) Date: 04 Apr 2017 Independent Petroleum Group Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 30 Fils cash dividends per share and increase capital by 23.749% from KD 15,225,000 to KD 18,840,750 through a cash increase amounting to 100 Fils per share in addition to a premium of 200 Fils per share. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.