BIIHC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 20, 2017 (KSE) Date: 03 Apr 2017 Boubyan International Industries Holding Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 20, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss reducing capital from KD 30 Mill to KD 15 Mill with the purpose of writing-off Accumulated Losses as of July 31, 2016. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.