P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KFIN commences grant share distribution on April 4, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 03 Apr 2017
Kuwait Finance House commences, effective April 4, 2017, the distribution of grant shares amounting to 10% of paid-up capital over registered shareholders as of March 29, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » Kuwait Finance House KFIN    03 Apr 2017      530.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of KFIN
KFIN commences grant share distribution on April 4, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Apr 2017
KFIN announces revised Board list (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
KFIN commences dividend distribution effective March 26, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
KFIN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
KFIN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 20, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Feb 2017
KFIN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 31 Jan 2017
KFIN opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 06 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for KFIN (KSE) - 26 Jul 2016
KFIN signs Clean Fuels Project finance agreement (KSE) - 28 Apr 2016
KFIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 20 Apr 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center