URC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 02 Apr 2017
United Real Estate Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 17, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share and amend Clause (45) of the Company Statute.
More » United Real Estate Co. URC    03 Apr 2017      104.00     2.00
