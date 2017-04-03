P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CBK announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 02 Apr 2017
Commercial Bank of Kuwait announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on April 1, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 15 Fils cash dividends per share as well as 10 grant shares for each 100 share. Capital shall be increased and Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (4) of the Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.
03 Apr 2017      425.00     -25.00
