SULTAN announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 30 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Sultan Center Food Products Co. recommended, in meeting held on March 29, 2017, to temporary suspend trade on shares of the company at Kuwait Stock Exchange till finalizing the execution of plan to restructure activities and liabilities of the company. Provisions amounting to KD 25.3 Mill were set aside accordingly.
Sultan Center Food Products Co. SULTAN    28 Mar 2017      67.00     2.00
