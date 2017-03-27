P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

CABLE announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 27 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share.
Gulf Cable and Electrical Ind. Co. CABLE    27 Mar 2017      485.00     -5.00
