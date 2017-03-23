P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KSH announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 27 Mar 2017
Kuwait Slaughter House Co. announced results of General meeting held on March 26, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share.
Kuwait Slaughter House Co. KSH    23 Mar 2017      188.00     0.00
