ALTIJARIA commences dividend distribution effective April 2, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 27 Mar 2017
Commercial Real Estate Co. commences, effective April 2, 2017, distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share over registered shareholders as of March 20, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of ALTIJARIA
ALTIJARIA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Mar 2017
ALTIJARIA announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 14 Feb 2017
ALTIJARIA holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Feb 2017
ALTIJARIA obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 31 Jan 2017
ALTIJARIA holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2016 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2016
ALTIJARIA's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALTIJARIA (KSE) - 10 May 2016
ALTIJARIA reschedules dividend distribution date (KSE) - 03 Apr 2016
ALTIJARIA commences dividend distribution effective April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
