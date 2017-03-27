P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KINS announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 27 Mar 2017
Kuwait Insurance Company announced results of General meeting held on March 27, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 20 Fils cash dividends per share.
