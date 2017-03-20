P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AINS holds a General meeting on April 11, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Al-Ahleia Insurance Company holds a General meeting on April 11, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 35 Fils cash dividends per share and elect Board Members for next 3-year round.
More » Al-Ahleia Insurance Company AINS    20 Mar 2017      495.00     5.00
More News of AINS
AINS holds a General meeting on April 11, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Mar 2017
AINS holds a Board meeting on March 7, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
AINS's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2016
AINS's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
AINS's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
AINS holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
AINS's financial results of 2015 (KSE) - 18 Feb 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for AINS (KSE) - 08 Nov 2015
AINS holds its BOD meeting on November 5, 2015 (KSE) - 04 Nov 2015
AINS's approval to buy back or sell a maximum of 10% of its shares (KSE) - 25 Oct 2015
