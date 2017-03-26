P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FUTUREKID announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Future Kid Entertainment and Real Estate approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 11 Fils cash dividends per share.
