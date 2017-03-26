P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
KCIN holds a General meeting on April 18, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 26 Mar 2017
Kuwait National Cinema Company holds a General meeting on April 18, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss the distribution of 53 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Kuwait National Cinema Company KCIN    26 Mar 2017      1380.00     -200.00
Advertisement
More News of KCIN
KCIN holds a General meeting on April 18, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Mar 2017
KCIN announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 14 Feb 2017
KCIN holds a Board meeting on February 14, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
KCIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 07 Dec 2016
KCIN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 03 Aug 2016
KCIN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 10 May 2016
KCIN commences dividend distribution effective April 13, 2016 (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
KCIN's new BOD (KSE) - 07 Apr 2016
KCIN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 05 Apr 2016
KCIN holds a General meeting on April 5, 2016 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
» More News
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center