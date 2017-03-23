P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

FACIL holds a General meeting on April 16, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 23 Mar 2017
Commercial Facilities Company holds a General meeting on April 16, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss suggestion to distribute 16 Fils cash dividends per share.
