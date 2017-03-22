P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MEZZAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 22 Mar 2017
Mezzan Holding Co. holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 28 Fils cash dividends per share in addition to amending a number of clauses of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute.
More News of MEZZAN
MEZZAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (KSE) - 22 Mar 2017
MEZZAN holds a Board meeting on February 12, 2017 (KSE) - 02 Feb 2017
MEZZAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 13 Dec 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MEZZAN (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
MEZZAN commences grant share distribution effective May 12, 2016 (KSE) - 08 May 2016
MEZZAN's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 04 May 2016
MEZZAN commences dividend distribution effective April 21, 2016 (KSE) - 19 Apr 2016
MEZZAN's new BOD (KSE) - 17 Apr 2016
MEZZAN's AGM and EGM resolutions (KSE) - 13 Apr 2016
MEZZAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 13, 2016 (KSE) - 30 Mar 2016
» More News
