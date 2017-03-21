P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KBMMC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Mar 2017
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg. announced results of General meeting held on March 22, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 7 Fils cash dividends per share.
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg. KBMMC    21 Mar 2017      102.00     6.00
