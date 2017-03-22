P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NBK commences grant shares distribution effective March 28, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
National Bank of Kuwait commences, effective March 28, 2017, distribution of grant shares over registered shareholders as of March 22, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More » National Bank of Kuwait NBK    22 Mar 2017      730.00     -30.00
