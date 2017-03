KFIN announces revised Board list (KSE) Date: 21 Mar 2017 Kuwait Finance House announced formation of Board of Directors as follows:

Mr. Hamad Abdul Mohsen Al Marzoug - Chairman

Mr. Abdul Aziz Yaacoub Al Nafeecy - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Khaled Salem Al Nessf - Member

Mr. Muaath Saoud Al Osseimy - Member

Mr. Fahed Ali Muhammad Thanian Al Ghanem - Member

Mr. Nour Abdul Rahman Abed - Member

Mr. Raed Khaled Abdullah Al Kharafi - Member

Mr. Barrak Ali Barrak Al Shetan - Member

Mr. Waleed Abdullah Al Rawdhan - Member

Mr. Mutlaq Mubarak Al Sanea - Member