BOUBYAN commences grant shares distribution effective March 27, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Boubyan Bank commences, effective March 27, 2017, distribution of 5 grant shares for each 100 share over registered shareholders as of March 22, 2017 at Kuwait Clearing Company.
More News of BOUBYAN
BOUBYAN commences grant shares distribution effective March 27, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2017
BOUBYAN commences dividend distribution on March 19, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Mar 2017
BOUBYAN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 12 Mar 2017
BOUBYAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on March 12, 2017 (KSE) - 21 Feb 2017
BOUBYAN distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jan 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for BOUBYAN (KSE) - 13 Oct 2016
BOUBYAN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 14 Jul 2016
Resignation of BOUBYAN's BOD member (KSE) - 12 Jun 2016
BOUBYAN announces clarification with regard to Sukuk issue (KSE) - 11 May 2016
BOUBYAN provides KD 90 Mill to finance Clean Fuel Project (KSE) - 01 May 2016
