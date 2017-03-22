KFOUC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
SITEMAP
ADVERTISE
CONTACT US
FEEDBACK
LOG IN
SIGN UP
HOME
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Advertisement
Home
Market
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
Technical Analysis
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
Fundamental Analysis
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
Company Analysis
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
ASMA Reports
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Asma Charts
Asma Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Listed Companies
Advertise on Website
Sitemap
Website Demo
Send Feedback
KFOUC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Foundry Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
More »
Kuwait Foundry Company KFOUC
22 Mar 2017
310.00
-5.00
Advertisement
More News of KFOUC
KFOUC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
KFOUC announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 06 Dec 2016
KFOUC holds a Board meeting on December 5, 2016 (KSE)
- 27 Nov 2016
KFOUC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 23 Aug 2016
KFOUC's new BOD (KSE)
- 17 May 2016
KFOUC commences dividend distribution on May 19, 2016 (KSE)
- 16 May 2016
KFOUC's AGM resolutions (KSE)
- 11 May 2016
KFOUC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE)
- 09 May 2016
KFOUC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on May 11, 2016 (KSE)
- 21 Apr 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for KFOUC (KSE)
- 01 Mar 2016
» More News
Latest Company News
MEZZAN holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 10, 2017 (KSE)
- 22 Mar 2017
KBMMC announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 22 Mar 2017
SOOR announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 22 Mar 2017
KFIN commences dividend distribution effective March 26, 2017 (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
KFIN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
NBK commences grant shares distribution effective March 28, 2017 (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
KINV announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
KPROJ holds a General meeting on April 5, 2017 (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
KFIN announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
BOUBYAN commences grant shares distribution effective March 27, 2017 (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
22 Mar
Salhia Real Estate Company
22 Mar
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg.
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
22 Mar
Kuwait Building Materials Mfg.
22 Mar
Salhia Real Estate Company
23 Mar
National Mobile Telecommunications Co.
23 Mar
Kuwait International Bank
23 Mar
Bahrain Kuwait Ins. Co.
View All »
Latest Sector News
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
KSE announces companies suspended from trading (KSE)
- 22 Nov 2015
KSE announces conclusion of shares sale in favor of Ministry of Justice (KSE)
- 25 Oct 2015
» More News
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Home
|
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Your Feedback
|
Advertise with us
|
Sitemap
|
Disclaimer
|
Terms & Conditions
Mobile Web Site
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center