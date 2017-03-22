P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KFOUC announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 21 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Foundry Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 10 Fils cash dividends per share.
