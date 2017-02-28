P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KHOT announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
Date: 20 Mar 2017
Board of Directors of Kuwait Hotels Company approved financial results of year ended on December 31, 2016 and recommended the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
Kuwait Hotels Company KHOT    28 Feb 2017      250.00     4.00
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
