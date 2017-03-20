P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

INJAZZAT holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017 (KSE)
Date: 20 Mar 2017
Injazzat Real Estate Development Company holds a General meeting on April 2, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss recommendation to distribute 5 Fils cash dividends per share.
More » Injazzat Real Estate Developement Company INJAZZAT    20 Mar 2017      93.00     -1.00
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
