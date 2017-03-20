P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EKHOLDING announces results of General meeting (KSE)
Date: 19 Mar 2017
Egypt Kuwait Holding Co. announced results of General meeting held on March 18, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 3.125 Cents cash dividends per share.
More » Egypt Kuwait Holding Co. EKHOLDING    20 Mar 2017      200.00     -4.00
More News of EKHOLDING
EKHOLDING announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
EKHOLDING holds a General meeting on March 18, 2017 (KSE) - 01 Mar 2017
EKHOLDING replaces a Board Member (KSE) - 17 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for EKHOLDING (KSE) - 22 Aug 2016
EKHOLDING's results of 1st quarter 2016 (KSE) - 17 May 2016
EKHOLDING commences dividend distribution effective April 14, 2016 (KSE) - 29 Mar 2016
EKHOLDING's AGM resolutions (KSE) - 16 Mar 2016
EKHOLDING holds its AGM on March 15, 2016 (KSE) - 28 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for EKHOLDING (KSE) - 28 Feb 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for EKHOLDING (KSE) - 19 Nov 2015
